Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as low as C$0.75. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 6,493 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 16.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

