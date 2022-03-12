Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as low as C$0.75. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 6,493 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 16.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89.
About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)
