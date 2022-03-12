APIX (APIX) Price Tops $0.0402

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One APIX coin can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. APIX has a market cap of $4.95 million and $273,919.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00105448 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.