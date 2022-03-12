Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in Apple by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 32,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 112,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,145,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

