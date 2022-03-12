Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

