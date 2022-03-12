Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,003 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.9% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Apple by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 32,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apple by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 112,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,145,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

