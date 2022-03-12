Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,013,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,168. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.