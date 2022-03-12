Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.
Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,013,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,168. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials (Get Rating)
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
