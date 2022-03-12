AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATR opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

