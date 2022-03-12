ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $829.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,083,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 197,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,947,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.