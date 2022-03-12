ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AMSIY opened at $0.59 on Friday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Get ArcelorMittal South Africa alerts:

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, Coke and Chemicals, and Corporate and Other. The Flat Steel Products segment comprises Vanderbijlpark works and Saldanha works. The Long Steel Products segment includes Newcastle works, Vereeniging works, and decommissioned Maputo works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.