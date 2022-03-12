ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
OTCMKTS:AMSIY opened at $0.59 on Friday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (Get Rating)
