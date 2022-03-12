Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $1,408,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

