Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Arconic worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arconic in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arconic by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

NYSE:ARNC opened at $24.08 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.