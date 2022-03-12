Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) to report ($2.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.27). Arena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.98) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Zacks Investment Research's earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. JMP Securities downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:ARNA remained flat at $$99.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,248. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 83,490 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

