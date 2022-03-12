Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.