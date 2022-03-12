Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.97. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 117,005 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.