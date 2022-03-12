Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000.

NASDAQ RAMMU remained flat at $$10.22 on Friday. 138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334. Aries I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

