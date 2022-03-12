Aries Wealth Management Acquires 15,840 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 392.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $43.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

