Aries Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

