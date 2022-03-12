Aries Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,695 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $468.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $452.36 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

