Aries Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,500 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $200,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $322.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

