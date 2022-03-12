Aries Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,542 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

NYSE NSC opened at $267.34 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.85 and a 200-day moving average of $271.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

