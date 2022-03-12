Aries Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,200 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average is $227.75. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

