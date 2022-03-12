Aries Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 25,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,352,000 after purchasing an additional 54,565 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,443.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 96,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,109 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,525 shares of company stock worth $45,154,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.