Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 12,327 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,115,000 after buying an additional 69,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

