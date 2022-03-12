Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 45,381 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in Nordstrom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nordstrom by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after purchasing an additional 711,193 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 13.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,631 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

JWN stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

