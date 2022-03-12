Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 8,841 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $147.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.