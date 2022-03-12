Aries Wealth Management Has $1.37 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $173.73 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

