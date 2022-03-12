Aries Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 542.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

