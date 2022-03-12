Aries Wealth Management Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is -18.97%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,083 shares of company stock valued at $981,685. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

