Aries Wealth Management Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,479,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 89,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,227,000 after acquiring an additional 375,949 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

