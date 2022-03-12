Aries Wealth Management Invests $1.02 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

