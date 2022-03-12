Aries Wealth Management Invests $1.23 Million in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 117.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after buying an additional 476,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $46.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

