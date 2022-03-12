Aries Wealth Management Invests $1.30 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

