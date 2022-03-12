Aries Wealth Management Invests $1.42 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,865,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $256.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.