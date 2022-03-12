Aries Wealth Management Invests $1.53 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $250.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

