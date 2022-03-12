Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AON by 15.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 78.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,295,000 after acquiring an additional 269,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $295.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.