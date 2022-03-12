Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 430,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Asana by 8,284.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at $114,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $34.56 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.23.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

