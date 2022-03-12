Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after acquiring an additional 166,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,082,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,637,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

