Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

