Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

CG opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

