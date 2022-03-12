Aries Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 11,928 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $86.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

