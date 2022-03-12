Aries Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 30,471 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after acquiring an additional 294,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 227.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,970,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 924,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XM opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 620,972 shares of company stock worth $17,472,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

