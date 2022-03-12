Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

SLB stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

