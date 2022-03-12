Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 283.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 724,075 shares of company stock worth $88,163,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

