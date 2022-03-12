Ark Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.84 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $115.84 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,664,071 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.