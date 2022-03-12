Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.72

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.06 ($0.05). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,733,009 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £22.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

