Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.72

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.06 ($0.05). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,733,009 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £22.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00.
