Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.46. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.