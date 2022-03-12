Arqma Hits Market Capitalization of $291,233.39 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Arqma has a total market cap of $291,233.39 and $3,695.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,133.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.42 or 0.06624473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.17 or 0.00273854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.86 or 0.00750918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00067952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.79 or 0.00484985 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00387643 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,658,052 coins and its circulating supply is 12,613,509 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.