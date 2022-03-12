Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,325,000 after buying an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 732.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 212,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after buying an additional 188,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW opened at $119.86 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.61 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

