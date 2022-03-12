Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 994,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 796,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 258,939 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 748,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARRW stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

