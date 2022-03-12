Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43. Arteris has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

